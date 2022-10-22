NEWBURYPORT — After years of being in such poor shape they were rarely used, Nock Middle School’s two tennis courts were recently renovated and it now seems as if there are two new courts.
In a joint project between the Parks Department and the schools, the courts recently were resurfaced and refenced at a cost of about $215,000, according to Steve Bergholm, supervisor for buildings and grounds at the School Department.
Most of the money came from a Community Preservation Act grant, with the final $10,000 transferred from a previously completed capital project, he said.
It provides more court space to meet U.S. Tennis Association regulations. In this case, extra running room at the ends and on the sides of each court.
School officials say that Newburyport High School teams now can compete in a more unified manner. With three courts at Atkinson Common and two at Nock, a full five-match competition can take place at the same time.
The Nock project will be completed with the installation of a windscreen with a Newburyport logo. That has been ordered but has not arrived. Included at the courts is a backboard on which players can practice alone, according to school officials.
Huntress Associates of Andover was the designer and Vermont Recreational Surfacing was the contractor.
Mayor Sean Reardon said his administration was committed to improving and maintaining city recreation spaces. He added that the three tennis courts at Atkinson Common are next on the list to be fixed.
“I am thrilled to see the two new tennis courts completed at the middle school,” Reardon said. “I grew up playing on those courts and it was sad to see the condition they fell into over the years. When I was a kid, my father, Neil, who was the high school boys tennis coach, used to run his youth tennis camp on those courts every summer.
“I want to thank school facilities manager Steve Bergholm for overseeing this project. I also want to highlight residents Jamie Chabot, Rosemary Turgeon, Greg and Mariana Lynch and others who advocated for these courts,” Reardon added.
Racket sports are experiencing a rebirth in Newburyport.
Newburyport Tennis Club reports an increase in the number of players in its junior programs, and adult leagues are also drawing significant numbers.
The girls high school team won the state title last spring and has produced some of the best young players ever in the community.
Pickleball continues to grow in popularity. Venues with pickleball courts include the Racket Club, the Senior/Community Center, Cashman Park and Perkins Park.
Racket Club officials say they are planning to add another court to the three outdoor courts on Low Street. Club owners also plan to enhance the social area for the new four-court venue.
Because of the coming winter, many pickleball players recently moved indoors at the Racket Club. On Sunday, close to 140 players filled four courts throughout several sessions, according to certified pickleball instructor Deb DiPietro.
