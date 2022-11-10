NEWBURYPORT — Audiences will be taken back to 1838 Germany next week when Rupert A. Nock Middle School eighth-graders try to scare their pants off as they perform the classic vampire tale “Nosferatu.”
Music teacher and performing arts director Brian Nickerson, who wrote and is directing the play, said that over his time at the school he has established the trust of the administration. That has allowed him to push the envelope with his productions including his current one. He said he had to explain how this vampire story loosely based of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” would be appropriate for eighth-graders.
“I want to approach it as literature. I want to approach it the way you would Mary Shelly’s ‘Frankenstein,’ Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula,’ ‘The Monkeys Paw,’ as real literature,” Nickerson said.
There will be two showings, Thursday, Nov. 17 and the other on Friday, Nov. 18, both at 7 p.m. at the Nock.
Nickerson said a lot of what he does with his cast involves drawing real world parallels with the material they are working on.
“This might be about a vampire in the Carpathian Mountains, but this was made in 1922, four years after World War I during the Spanish Plague,” Nickerson said. “What are the parallels? and that’s what we do a lot of work with the cast dramaturgy. What is this place saying? What are the real world parallels at the time? and even now, they’ve just gone through a huge pandemic, we just dealt with it.”
When it came to putting together the cast itself, Nickerson said audition process lasted two days and saw every student who tried out and did not have severe scheduling conflicts cast for a role in the production. He said that in total he has 22 students on his production and that they have put in the work to be great.
“They are so committed to this. I’m tough on them, some might even say tyrannical, but they deliver. Because I really believe the level you hold any performers, the level you hold them to they will, and if you inspire and guide and lead them and make them want to get to that level of greatness, they will. They have no reason not to,” Nickerson said, “This is not a class, it’s after school, it’s eating into their own life. They’ve given up their time. Clearly they want to be here, so if I can help guide them and inspire them to want to be the greatest they can be, there’s nothing stopping us.”
Nickerson spoke about the joy of watching his cast grow as performers.
“I have seen the evolution of these students from day one where it’s barely mumbling lines to now we open in a week, and seeing them just all over the place, physically, verbally, emotionally, that’s just been really, really cool.”
The fact that “Nosferatu” is a silent film is something Nickerson said helped inspire him to turn it into a play.
“You don’t know what the actor’s voice sounds like, you don’t know what the sound effects of the mountains and the carriage and the castle, you have to make all of that up,” Nickerson said. “And they always say that it’s what you don’t see, it’s the unknown. Your imagination is far more terrifying than anything a movie can show you, so my imagination ran with it.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
