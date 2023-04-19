NEWBURYPORT — Nock Middle School students will present a chamber music concert May 10 from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center, 331 High St.
The audience will hear a variety of styles played and sung by the school musicians.
Cellist Sam Parr will play “The Swan.” Pianist Odysseus Brown will share a nocturne by Chopin. Vocalist Nora Baker will sing songs from her lead in the musical “Oklahoma.” Fiddle player Sarah Ann Hajjar will get feet stomping and hands clapping with some fiddle music.
Together, the group will perform “Spring” by Vivaldi, “The Entertainer” by Scott Joplin, and “Calliope Meets Frank,” a raucous group fiddle tune.
