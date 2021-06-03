NEWBURYPORT — Amid a grim year complicated by COVID-19 concerns, a group of Rupert A. Nock Middle School students have just the comedic relief: zombies.
On Friday, a cast and crew made up completely of students will debut their roughly 35-minute comedy, “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse.”
Only a small audience of family members will be permitted to see the show in person, but it will be recorded so the public can see it June 11.
Other than a limited number of people involved and a requirement to wear masks, the show will go on like any other.
In March 2020, some of these same students were just weeks away from debuting performances of “The Addams Family” — a musical that unfortunately never hit the stage due to the pandemic’s onset.
Flash forward a year later, eighth-grader Sam Hartford was reading a short play in his English language arts class when he realized just how much he missed the school’s theater program.
He was inspired by his older sister, Sophia, who co-directed “Anne of Green Gables” with a couple of other students in 2018. He started looking at options for short plays and spoke with Principal Lisa Furlong about whether he could pursue this.
Furlong agreed, so long as the cast and audience remained small and followed all health and safety protocols.
As cast director, Hartford also looked to three of his multitalented peers for help, knowing their experience in the theater program would help him pull this off.
He tapped Theo Roberts as tech director, Leila Grasso as costume director and Declan Hyer as set director.
“We’ve all been managers in at least one separate show,” Hyer said.
“We’ve all been given theater responsibility before,” Grasso added.
When choosing the play, Hartford said they wanted to pick a comedy “because it’s been a pretty rough year.”
And if there is anything that is going to take people’s minds off a global pandemic, it’s zombies.
The show, “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” by Don Zolidis, is exactly how it sounds. Each scene looks at a different way that one could attempt to survive an attack by zombies. Could one try to reason with the rampaging creatures? Could kung fu be the answer?
The students held auditions in late March and early April, and started rehearsals after April break.
Speaking about his first time directing a show, Hartford found the experience “easier than I thought it would be.”
Roberts added that it was beneficial to have all four students working together, rather than just one person.
Though the directors are all eight-graders, the cast and crew features some sixth- and seventh-graders in addition to eighth-graders.
The cast includes Nadia Toth as Sam, Avery Colgate as Jimmy, Molly Welch as Christy, Charlotte Barbere as Susan, Rourke Lee as Narrator 1, Priya Kaur as Narrator 2, and Christian Brown and Milla Baptiste as zombies.
For the crew, Ben Healey is on sound and lighting and Thomas Gordon is controlling the spotlight. Violet Aldrich and Katelyn Holleran completed the set design, while teachers Sara Robertson and Brian Nickerson served as the director chaperone and the tech chaperone, respectively.
A video of the performance will be available for one day only June 11 because of licensing rights. The link is expected to be posted at https://nock.newburyport.k12.ma.us, as well as on the middle school’s Twitter feed.
