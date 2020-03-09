NEWBURYPORT — Rupert A. Nock Middle School eighth-grader Sophia Franco did not know what to expect when she was called down to Principal Lisa Furlong’s office last fall, but she certainly wasn’t expecting to be the city’s 2020 ambassador for Project 351.
While learning the skills she needs to become a strong leader and community advocate, the 14-year-old will join a wider effort to help people in need.
The Massachusetts-based program, created by former Gov. Deval Patrick in 2011, started as a national day of service, coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The one-day event was so successful, the state made Project 351 a yearlong program in 2012.
Each year, eighth-graders from each of the 351 communities in the state are nominated by their teachers to represent their district in a yearlong journey of leadership and service.
Aside from being a member of the student council, Franco said this is her first leadership role. Outside of school, Franco plays soccer for two teams, plays tennis at the Newburyport Tennis Club and skis, she said.
“My homeroom teacher told me that I had to go down to Mrs. Furlong’s office and I got a little nervous,” Franco said of hearing about the program for the first time. “I was very surprised at first because I wasn’t really expecting it. It was really cool to just be nominated.”
Furlong told Franco about previous Nock ambassadors, including Michael Lawler, who was honored with a Daily Point of Light Award in Boston in November. Lawler, 21, received the award, which recognizes those who made an impact in their community, for his years of service with Project 351.
Franco was inspired by Lawler’s story, especially after hearing how involved he is years after his 12 months as an ambassador came to an end. If all goes well, Franco said she wants to join the Alumni Leadership Council like he did, which allows ambassadors to continue their participation through high school.
On Jan. 18, Project 351 held its annual Launch and Service Day in Boston, and Franco learned more about its mission.
Alongside the 350 other ambassadors, Franco said she went to Faneuil Hall Marketplace, where she heard from people such as Gov. Charlie Baker and New England Patriots player Devin McCourty, who “inspired us for the rest of the day.”
The ambassadors and their service leaders then headed over to the Greater Boston Food Bank where they organized donations.
“It was a really cool experience just getting to know everybody while doing that,” Franco said.
They debriefed and wrapped up the day at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, where the ambassadors were asked to share how they felt about the experience and what they hope to achieve through their time with Project 351.
“I said, ‘I just want to make an impact and do something to make a difference,’” Franco said.
Since then, Franco has been planning her contribution to the spring service project, which is a clothing drive for Cradles to Crayons. The Boston-based nonprofit provides school supplies and clothing to homeless and low-income children.
All ambassadors will be holding clothing drives in their communities and in April, they will meet at Cradles to Crayons to sort through them.
“We will organize the clothes there and then, we get to see the impact we made in our community.”
Franco said she will put bins in the classrooms around the middle school sometime this month. She will ask her classmates and their families, as well as community members, to donate new and gently used children’s clothing.
“It can be any size,” she said, “but it has to be things you actually think children would wear, and things that are in good condition.”
Franco said fellow student council members will help her with the project. She has also teamed up with Nock social studies teacher Jennifer Groskin to offer music passes to students who bring in a certain amount of clothing.
Music passes allow students to listen to music with their headphones during flex periods, Franco explained. She is still working out some of those details.
Though she didn’t know what to expect going into Project 351, Franco is happy with her experience so far, adding that she feels supported throughout the entire process.
“I’ve been very impressed,” said Peter Franco, Sophia’s father. He said she has weekly conference calls with her program leaders in addition to access to the resources she needs to fulfill her service. “Every step of the process has been laid out.”
Franco has also made some friends, including Groveland ambassador Malia Andrews. She said they have a group chat with several other ambassadors from around the state.
“It’s really nice to get to meet everybody from different places,” Franco said.
For more information on the program, go to https://project351.org.
