NEWBURYPORT — Students at Rupert A Nock Middle School got an upfront and personal look at nobility, compassion and love when the mother of 9/11 hero Welles Remy Crowther spoke to a special school assembly Friday afternoon.
Also known as “The man in the red bandana,” Crowther is credited with saving up to a 18 people in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, while wearing his trademark red bandana.
The 24-year-old Boston College graduate and lacrosse player spent his final moments leading people 17 floors down from the South Tower’s 78th-floor sky lobby that fateful day before going back up to help more people and losing his life in the process.
Crowther’s mother, Alison Crowther, was greeted with a standing ovation after a brief video about her son’s life was played at the middle school Friday afternoon.
Crowther told the students that she has been traveling around the world, talking about her son in an effort to teach people how to be more compassionate and care for others.
“There is a power in Welles’ story and I am blessed, over and over, that we were able to uncover his story and I’m glad to speak to beautiful people like you,” she said.
Crowther added that Welles was a dedicated son and brother who spoke with his father daily while working as a stock trader at the World Trade Center.
Welles was, however, small for his age when growing up and was picked on a lot, according to his mother.
“He never complained about it but he was bullied, quite a bit. As a result, I think he had developed a great sensitivity for others,” she said.
It was her son’s desire to be thoughtful and caring of others that made him a benevolent and enlightened leader, according to Alison Crowther, who implored the students to look out for others.
“Hold doors open for people, smile at people. Give people a smile and change people’s day, that way, you change the way people look at you. If you walk around with an angry look on your face, people are going to think that you’re not a very nice person,” she said.
Alison Crowther admitted that she and her family will never forgive the al-Qaida terrorists for what they did on Sept. 11 but added that most things in life can be, and should be, forgiven.
“If you harbor anger, if you harbor resentment for something that happened to you or something that someone did to you or somebody said to you, that anger only drags you down,” she said.
She ended her talk by advising the students to seize the day.
“We are so lucky to have this opportunity to live life and to have the opportunity to make our world a better place,” she said.
Principal Nicholas Markos told his students self-deprecatingly that Welles Remy Crowther exemplified “everything I am not.”
“If we can live this much, every day in our life, then this world is a better place,” he said.
Alison Crowther was asked by a student how she felt when she read a New York Times article describing her son’s heroic actions in May 2002.
The mother told the student she was overjoyed.
“He could have left and he could have come home but I knew he wouldn’t do that,” she said.
