NEWBURYPORT — The spirit of generosity is alive at Rupert A. Nock Middle School, where a personal care item drive was organized to benefit the clients of Community Service of Newburyport.
Five hundred items were recently collected and delivered by students and staff members to Community Service Executive Director Ray Pillidge.
"These personal care items will be distributed to our neighbors in need in the very near future," Pillidge said in a press release. "Thank you to the students of the Nock Middle School!"
Pillidge said he was "thrilled at the enthusiasm of the students and their kind spirit of caring for others."
The drive was organized by eighth-grade social studies teacher Jen Groskin.
World language teacher Maria Latusky and Assistant Principal Nick Markos accompanied the students as they delivered the items to Community Service. The students are Ciara Geraghty, Ani Mellet, Grace Daigle, Finn Mone, Tyler Chorbanian, Nicholas Riccardi and Theo Roberts.
Anyone who is a resident of Newburyport, Newbury or West Newbury and needs economic assistance should contact Community Service at 978-465-7562 or newburyportcommunityservice@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.