NEWBURYPORT — Students at Rupert A. Nock Middle School donated nearly 2,000 pairs of socks on Friday to The Pettengill House in Salisbury.
Jennifer Groskin, a social studies teacher who coordinates a number of service-oriented programs at the middle school, said Nock students have been participating in “Socktober” since at least 2015.
In 2017, the school collected about 1,500 to 1,600 pairs of socks for donation, and that number has only gone up each year, she said.
Socktober is an initiative that was launched in 2013 by YouTube and television star Robby Novak, better known as “Kid President,” to get people to help homeless people by participating in a sock drive throughout October.
In a video posted to YouTube on Oct. 3, 2013, Novak said “nearly 600,000 people are homeless — some of them are even kids. We want to activate one million people to help the homeless in their neighborhoods.”
Novak said people should take the first step to help those in their communities by hosting a sock drive, “but don’t stop there.”
He encouraged people to go further after that and host drives for other necessities such as toiletries — an effort Nock students also make throughout the year.
Groskin was unsure how successful the school’s sock drive would be this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but “people have been amazing,” she said.
The middle school also partnered with Chococoa Baking Company in Newburyport to provide whoopie pies to the homeroom that collected the most pairs of socks.
“There’s lots of people doing really great things right now, but this was a huge team effort by the school,” Groskin said. “In these times, you never know what you’re going to get for a fundraiser like this, so it’s amazing that the students did that.”
For more information on The Pettengill House and the different donations the local community social service agency accepts, visit www.pettengillhouse.org.
