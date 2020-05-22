NEWBURYPORT — Beginning Friday, eighth-graders at Rupert A. Nock Middle School are walking 20 miles over seven days to support Amesbury-based nonprofit Our Neighbors’ Table.
Students and staff at the middle school have participated in the annual 20-mile Project Bread Walk for Hunger for the past 14 years, raising over $20,000 for programs combating food insecurity across the state.
Due to social distancing, the annual walk was canceled, but students still wanted to help out locally.
Eighth-graders committed to walking 20 miles within a week while wearing masks and following social distancing protocol.
The middle school has already raised $1,000 of its $2,500 goal. All proceeds will go to Our Neighbors’ Table, which provides groceries and other meal assistance programs to communities across Greater Newburyport.
To donate, go to www.firstgiving.com/team/401370. For more on Our Neighbors’ Table, visit www.ourneighborstable.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.