AMESBURY — Mayor Kasandra Gove would like another term in office and recently pulled papers to seek reelection in November.
Nomination papers were made available May 18. Candidates have until Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. to obtain and submit papers. The municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 7 with polling from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Gove is among three people to have pulled papers for mayor, the other two being John Proctor and Ted Semesnyei, according to the city clerk's office.
Gove was elected mayor in 2019, defeating incumbent Ken Gray. She successfully ran for reelection in 2021, beating former state Rep. Jim Kelcourse. She previously served as executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce.
As for the City Council, Owen Corcoran has pulled papers for District 3. Corcoran served on the Traffic and Transportation Committee prior to its disbandment.
Additionally, at-large City Councilor Scott Mandeville has pulled two sets of papers, one for at-large councilor and the other for District 5 councilor. Mandeville can only return one set of nomination papers.
Semesnyei is no stranger to elections, having run for mayor in 2011 and 2019. He served eight years on the Planning Board and worked for more than a decade as a community planner for the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission.
In a statement sent to The Daily News, he called for a strong list of candidates to come forward.
“I hope many others will pull papers across the ballot. I would love nothing more than to see many contested races for City Council and School Committee,” Semesnyei said.
In his statement, he claimed the city is on an unsustainable path, pointing to factors such as taxes, the health of the school system, morale, crumbling infrastructure, and stalled commercial development.
“It is clear Amesbury needs a fresh set of eyes and a more diverse set of opinions in our community’s political leadership to end the games and better harness the wonderful community spirit that Amesbury possesses,” Semesnyei said.
No one has pulled nomination papers for School Committee.
The Daily News reached out to all other candidates, but did not hear back from any in time for this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.