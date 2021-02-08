NEWBURY — Nomination papers for the town election May 11 are now available by appointment through the town clerk.
Open positions include a three-year seat on the Board of Assessors, a three-year seat on the Board of Health, a three-year, unexpired term as constable, a four-year term as constable, a three-year term as fish commissioner, two three-year Library Trustee seats, a five-year seat on the Planning Board, a three-year seat on the School Committee, two three-year seats on the Select Board, a three-year term as town clerk and a three-year term as Trustee of First Settlers Burial Ground.
Those interested in obtaining nomination papers can call Town Clerk Leslie Haley at 978-465-0862 or email her at townclerk@townofnewbury.org.
Nomination papers are available until March 19 at 5 p.m. The deadline to return papers for certification is March 23 at 5 p.m.
Residents are also reminded to send in their 2021 annual street listing and census form, as well as to purchase or renew dog licenses.
The deadline to apply for a 2021-22 commercial shellfish license is March 1.
For more information, visit www.townofnewbury.org/town-clerk.
