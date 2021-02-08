ROWLEY — Nomination papers for town officials in the annual town election May 11 will be available until noon on March 19.
Town Clerk Susan Hazen said completed nomination papers must be returned to her office by March 23 at 5 p.m., with a minimum of 33 signatures of registered voters to be certified for nomination.
The ballot will include: a three-year seat on the Board of Selectmen; a three-year term as moderator; a three-year term as town clerk; a three-year term as highway surveyor; a three-year on the Board of Assessors; a five-year term on the Planning Board; a five-year term on the Housing Authority; a three-year term on the Light Commission; a three-year on the Water Commission; a three-year term on the Cemetery Commission; a three-year term on the Shellfish Commission; a three-year term as constable; three three-year terms on the Board of Library Trustees; and a three-year term on the Triton Regional School Committee.
In addition, the treasurer/collector becomes an appointed position as of the May election.
Hazen, the town clerk, recently announced she will be retiring as of the May election and will not seek reelection.
Because of ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions, Hazen recommended that interested candidates confirm appointments to obtain nomination papers with the clerk’s office.
In other news, Hazen said the annual Town Meeting is scheduled for May 3.
The census should be in the mail any day now and will include dog license applications. New this year, dog licenses can now be renewed online at townofrowley.net.
