SALISBURY — Folks looking to put a spotlight on those bettering their community now have the opportunity to nominate them as one of two recipients of the Salisbury Shines award.
The award is given in two categories – “here and now” and “lifetime” – during Salisbury Days with the goal of honoring those who have worked to improve the community and surrounding area.
Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz, who announced last week that she is accepting nominations, explained that she began this tradition after stepping into the role of organizing Salisbury Days. This is the third year.
“We have so many unsung heroes,” she said. “We have so many people doing things day in and day out for other people. I guess this is the attempt to recognize some of those folks, even though most of those folks are just doing it because that’s just the kind of people they are.”
Selectmen Vice Chairman and Parks and Recreation member Michael Colburn agreed with Roketenetz.
“A lot of people do it without wanting accolades, but sometimes accolades let others know that people do see what you do,” Colburn said.
Salisbury Days begins Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. and ends Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. Nominations will be accepted until Sept. 8.
Roketenetz said the winners are celebrated during the opening ceremony of Salisbury Days with the prior year’s winners presenting the award. She said they are then recognized with a plaque at Town Hall.
“I am one of those people that very much likes to memorialize moments,” Roketenetz said.
She explained what they look for with the two types of nominations.
“We do one we call a ‘here and now.’ That is someone that is currently just really shining in the community. and then we do a lifetime award, and that’s somebody who throughout the course of their life has dedicated themselves to bettering Salisbury,” Roketenetz said.
She said they typically receive dozens of nominations with the number growing each year, noting that she hopes the trend continues.
“I’d like to be getting hundreds of nominations,” Roketenetz said.
She outlined the criteria someone must meet to be considered as a nominee.
“They must live in town. They must be an exceptional role model, and obviously they have to participate in different activities such as volunteer activities and humanitarian activities that continue making a difference in the town of Salisbury or surrounding towns,” Roketenetz said.
Roketenetz said she is not particularly worried about the formalities of the nomination, stating that she just enjoys reading about all the wonderful people in her town.
“It’s fun to hear about some of the people that you know, and some of the people that you don’t know, doing amazing things in the community,” Roketenetz said.
She said the winner is decided by a committee made up of herself, a community member, a representative from Town Hall, and another member of the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Selectman Chuck Takesian said he did not envy those on the Salisbury Shines Committee who must select the winners.
“We have so many people who shine in town, it is so difficult to choose,” Takesian said.
Nominations should be sent to jroketenetz@salisburyma.gov.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
