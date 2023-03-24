NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Preservation Trust is accepting nominations for the 2023 Preservation Awards to be presented in conjunction with 2023 Preservation Week, scheduled May 19-21.
Residents are encouraged to let the Preservation Trust know about the projects, individuals or organizations that you believe demonstrate an outstanding effort to preserve Newburyport's building heritage and historic character. Awards are presented in seven categories: stewardship, exterior restoration, interior restoration, sensitive addition to a historic building, historic landscape restoration, historically sensitive contractor/builder, and sustainable historic structure. Nominations may be made by NPT members and non-members alike.
Nominated projects must be fully completed and located within the city of Newburyport. Projects that have won in the past cannot be nominated again but previously nominated projects that have not won an award can be nominated again. The awards ceremony – the closing event of 2023 Preservation Week – will be held on Sunday afternoon, May 21, at St. Anna’s Chapel at St. Paul’s Church on High Street.
Anyone who wants to make a nomination can download and print the nomination form and awards criteria from the Newburyport Preservation Trust website at www.nbptpreservationtrust.org, fill out the form with your nomination, and return to the Newburyport Preservation Trust at P.O. Box 184, Newburyport, MA 01950. Nominations must be received by April 15. Download the latest newsletter from the trust and follow the NPT on Instagram and Facebook.
Through a combination of circumstance and vision, Newburyport is home to an authentic 1811 commercial center and an uncommonly rich stock of American domestic architecture spanning the 17th to 20th centuries.
The Newburyport Preservation Trust was formed in 2007 in the face of challenges to this heritage, in order to provide education and support for Newburyport's continued preservation, with the motto “Linking the past with the present and future.”
Beginning in 2004, the Preservation Trust has celebrated preservation efforts throughout the city by awarding individuals and organizations annually for their contributions toward historic preservation. They invite the public to participate in this celebration by nominating those projects, individuals, and/or organizations that you believe demonstrate an outstanding effort to preserve and protect our building heritage and the historic character of our city.
Soon there will be more information about tours, speakers, special events and family activities for 2023 Preservation Week. This year’s theme is “Focus on History.”
