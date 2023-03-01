NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Preservation Trust is accepting nominations for the Preservation Awards to be presented in conjunction with 2023 Preservation Week, scheduled for May 19-21.
Residents are encouraged to let the Preservation Trust know about the projects, people or organizations that they believe demonstrate an outstanding effort to preserve Newburyport’s building heritage and historic character.
Awards are presented in seven categories: stewardship, exterior restoration, interior restoration, sensitive addition to a historic building, historic landscape restoration, historically sensitive contractor/builder, and sustainable historic structure. Nominations may be made by trust members and nonmembers.
Nominated projects must be fully completed and located within Newburyport. Projects that have won in the past cannot be nominated again but previously nominated projects that have not won an award can be nominated again.
The awards ceremony – the closing event of 2023 Preservation Week – will be held May 21 at St. Anna’s Chapel at St. Paul’s Church on High Street.
Anyone who wants to make a nomination can download and print the nomination form and awards criteria from the Newburyport Preservation Trust website at www.nbptpreservationtrust.org, fill out the form with their nomination, and return to the Newburyport Preservation Trust at P.O. Box 184, Newburyport, MA 01950.
Nominations must be received by April 15. They can also download the latest newsletter from the trust and follow the trust on Instagram and Facebook.
Through a combination of circumstance and vision, Newburyport is home to an authentic 1811 commercial center and an uncommonly rich stock of American domestic architecture spanning the 17th to 20th centuries.
The Newburyport Preservation Trust was formed in 2007 in the face of challenges to this heritage to provide education and support for the city’s continued preservation, with the motto “Linking the past with the present and future.”
Beginning in 2004, the Preservation Trust has celebrated preservation efforts throughout the city by honoring individuals and organizations annually for their contributions toward historic preservation.
There will soon be more information about tours, speakers, special events and family activities for 2023 Preservation Week. This year’s theme is “Focus on History.”
