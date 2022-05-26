NEWBURYPORT — The Yankee Homecoming planning committee is once again requesting nominations from the greater Newburyport community for the 2022 "Volunteer of the Year" awards. These annual awards, recognize the efforts of our citizenry — our teens, young adults, and adults who have made a difference in the lives of the residents of Newburyport and surrounding towns, by unselfishly giving of themselves, donating their time, efforts, and energy.
It has been quite a trying two years for the greater Newburyport Community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many in our community have faced financial hardship and social isolation. It is against this backdrop that our citizens have stepped up to address these issues and find solutions. They have done this by volunteering their time and efforts with local community organizations and nonprofit groups.
The COVID-19 crisis and current financial hardships have brought forth the best of the human spirit to truly make a difference in the quality of life of our residents in Greater Newburyport. The 2022 Yankee Homecoming , theme is “Yankee Homecoming, Brings Out the Best.” This theme reflects the effort individuals have made in our cities and towns this past year.
Individuals or organizations can submit a nomination(s) by returning the application found on website: yankeehomecoming.com. At the top of the website, click on the "Events" tab to enter that pull-down menu. Then, click on the tab "GENERATIONS OF GIVING." To return the application to YHC, first save the form to your computer, then use the linked email address at the top of each form, attach the nomination and send. The deadline for applying is July 1.
Individuals selected to receive the 2022 Generations of Giving Awards will be recognized at an Awards Ceremony at the Newburyport Senior Community Center on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
For more information on submitting an application, email Victoria Bushey, chairperson, at: generations@yankeehomcoming.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.