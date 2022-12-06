NEWBURYPORT — Inspired by U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, Mayor Sean Reardon is putting out a call for nominations for the city’s new public service awards.
Moulton presents the Peter J. Gomes Service Award each year to people in the 6th Congressional District who exemplify integrity, compassion and unwavering commitment to their community. Among those at the ceremony Sept. 30 was Reardon, who said he was moved by the service he witnessed and decided to introduce something similar in Newburyport.
“I got inspired watching the congressman present that award and I just thought it would be great to bring something like that to Newburyport and celebrate the people that we have here,” Reardon said.
The mayor’s new awards will come in two categories – one for public servants and the other for three community members. The winners will be announced during Reardon’s State of the City address on Jan. 25 at City Hall.
The Onward, Forward! City of Newburyport Public Service Award will be given to a city employee, board/commission member or elected official who has made a profound difference in improving public service while taking risks to achieve change.
The mayor is also looking for a public servant who has fostered a more democratic society while also serving as a champion for social equity.
“They could get nominated by an employee here in Newburyport or a citizen whose had a great experience with a public service employee,” Reardon said.
Three Mayor Reardon Community Service awards will be given in three categories, with three finalists in each.
The winner of the Mayor’s Individual Community Service Award will be someone who made a contribution that has brightened the city.
Reardon said the winner could be someone who has collected food for the needy, coached youth sports for a long time, served as a longtime Scout leader, volunteered at an animal shelter, raised money for animal welfare or the needy, or volunteered at a nonprofit organization.
The Mayor’s Business Award is intended to recognize local businesses that support community events, groups or activities on a regular basis, while the Mayor’s Youth Community Service Award will recognize positive contributions to the community made by someone younger than 18.
Reardon said he would like to have as many people as possible nominated for each award annually and celebrate them all during his State of the City address.
“There are so many people that make a difference in Newburyport each and every day, whether it be working with Afghan families or volunteering for The Salvation Army or whatever it may be, and I would love to celebrate some of those people,” Reardon said. “So, we thought the State of the City would be a great time to do that.”
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said nomination forms can be found in the mayor’s office at City Hall, 60 Pleasant St., or online at www.cityofnewburyport.com/mayors-office/pages/mayors-public-and-community-service-awards. Forms must be returned by Jan. 5.
Levine added that he and the mayor are excited to see who is nominated.
“This is a great opportunity to recognize some outstanding Newburyporters and people who have served their community and we look forward to making this an annual part of the State of the City ceremony,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
