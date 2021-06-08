NEWBURYPORT — The committee behind Yankee Homecoming is seeking nominations for its annual awards, Generations of Giving, which honors individuals who have made a difference in the Greater Newburyport community.
These annual awards go to both seniors, aged 60 and older, and teenagers who have unselfishly volunteered their time, efforts and energy to help residents of Newburyport and surrounding towns in some way.
It has been a trying year for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic with many facing financial hardships and social isolation. It is against this backdrop that citizens have stepped up to address such issues and find solutions by volunteering with local organizations and nonprofits.
The 2021 Yankee Homecoming theme is “Reimagined.” This theme reflects the effort that people have made in the community this past year.
Individuals or organizations can submit nominations using the appropriate application, either for a senior or teenager, at http://yankeehomecoming.com. Applications should be returned by June 27 to the linked email address at the top of the form. For more information on the process or the mechanics of submitting an application, contact Generations of Giving Chairperson Paul Bushey at generations@yankeehomecoming.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.