NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services and The Beacon Coalition announced the 14th annual Asset Builder Awards ceremony will be April 6 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center.
The event will be held in person for winners and family members and streamed live for everyone else.
The Asset Builder Awards are an opportunity to publicly acknowledge youths, adults and organizations throughout Newburyport who are supporting young people through their work or character.
The recipients are nominated by community members and will be selected for the awards based on their ability and desire to support youths in Newburyport. Their relationships with youths in the city are positive, encouraging, supporting and empowering.
In 1990, Search Institute released a framework of 40 developmental assets that identifies a set of skills, experience, relationships and behavior that enable young people to develop into successful, contributing adults.
The greater number of assets a young person has, the fewer high-risk behaviors in which they will become involved. The Beacon Coalition uses this model as its framework for prevention.
Newburyport Youth Services and The Beacon Coalition will accept nominations for the eight main categories of the 40 assets.
Support: This award recognizes an individual or organization that supports and advocates for youths. More than just a good friend, this is an individual that is trusted, respected and able to connect people to the resources they need. Or a family that models healthy communication and support.
Empowerment: A young person who has taken on challenges in the community to make a difference or an adult or organization that works to empower young people by building skills or creating opportunity for leadership.
Positive identity: An organization will be recognized that helps to build self-esteem in young people and/or a young person who displays a positive model of identity to peers.
Commitment to learning: An organization that strives to expand the knowledge of young people in the community or a young person who is dedicated to learning and pursuing further knowledge and inspiring others to do the same.
Positive values: This award will recognize a young person who has demonstrated honesty, character and conviction in their everyday life. A person with integrity does what is right, not what is easy.
Constructive use of time: An individual who uses free time for programs, creative activities or other positive programs or an organization whose purpose is to support youths in their use of time to better themselves or others?
Boundaries and expectations: This recognizes a person who is an adult role model or positive peer influence. This individual has good sense and supports appropriate family, school and neighborhood boundaries.
Social competencies: An individual or organization who excels in planning and decision-making, interpersonal skills, cultural competence, resistance skills, and/or peaceful conflict resolution.
The public is asked to think of people or organizations they think are deserving of this recognition. A link to the Asset Award nomination form can be found at NewburyportYouthServices.com and filled out online or emailed to youthservices@cityofnewburyport.com.
Nomination forms should be returned no later than March 10. Winners will be announced March 15.
For more information, contact 978-465-4434 or Beacon@cityofnewburyport.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.