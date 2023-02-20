AMESBURY — No one should be without modern technology, at least that’s what Amesbury resident Jeff Williams believes. It’s that belief which drove him to recently launch the nonprofit organization TEK Collaborative.
The mission of the organization, located at 14 Cedar St., is to promote digital equity by donating technology to those in need.
Williams said he started the initiative in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic while working remotely in the corporate information technology field.
He said his daughter attended Amesbury Middle School at the time and the fact he is a “computer nerd” meant she had the tools needed for remote learning, but many people are not as fortunate.
“Watching her classmates and even her teachers struggle with a device that was inadequate for remote learning, I just felt compelled to do something about it to try to help,” Williams said.
Williams said he began by taking some of his old personal computers and refurbishing them to distribute. He then started a GoFundMe page that raised more than $12,000 in 2020, allowing him to donate 800 devices throughout Amesbury.
“I kind of thought that that was going to be the end of it,” he said.
His initiative caught the attention of the Essex County Community Foundation, which has its own digital equity initiative.
The foundation has a mission to serve the communities of Essex County by managing charitable assets, strengthening and supporting nonprofits, and participating in strategic community leadership initiatives, according to its website.
Williams said he received an initial grant of $50,000 from the foundation in 2021, leading to a nine-month pilot program. During that time, Williams said he distributed more than 1,500 devices. By the beginning of 2022, his team had moved into the foundation’s office.
“Then last fall, we officially became a 501©(3) charity and TEK Collaborative was formally born,” Williams said. “And around that same time, I decided that I was going to make this my full-time mission. So I walked away from corporate IT and went to work.”
Williams said TEK Collaborative has distributed about 3,000 devices. He said the organization focuses mainly on Essex County but has distributed devices all over the state.
“We’ve even shipped some devices outside of Massachusetts and we even recently had an individual take some devices down to the Dominican Republic for an elementary school down there that didn’t have any devices,” he said. “So that’s a goal, and then we have a goal to distribute 4,000 devices just in this year alone.”
He explained that over the last two years, they have mainly distributed to other nonprofits.
“So Boys & Girls Clubs, the YMCAs, the senior centers,” Williams said.
He said something unique to his organization is that it does not require proof of poverty.
“There’s no questions asked. We just provide it. We want to distribute as many devices as we possibly can while having a really low barrier when it comes to access,” Williams said.
Stratton Lloyd, the foundation’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said they worked on a three-year business plan with Williams to help TEK Collaborative grow following its official designation as a nonprofit.
“We built out a plan to invest in him for three years to help him build out his operations and build out his team,” Lloyd said.
He said the plan calls for providing 4,000 machines for free to other nonprofits each year through 2026.
“It’s a wonderful partnership,” Lloyd said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
