NEWBURYPORT — A local nonprofit, the Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards, has developed a program to support the Toward Zero Waste program by increasing the city’s composting.
About 600 Newburyport households use Black Earth Composting, a local service that collects compost curbside for about $1.89 per week. About 100 composting bins have been purchased.
Sam Cooper, a Newburyport High School senior who is an intern for the alliance, or ACES, said the organization hopes to have 900 Newburyport households and businesses regularly practice composting — a 50% increase — by June.
Cooper said the organization hopes to then reflect on the lessons learned from increasing the city’s composting output while also working with the mayor’s office and City Council to develop appropriate composting policies.
In a press release, ACES board member Sarah Hall said the organization hopes to work with the city’s current composters to widen the service’s popularity.
“We have launched an awareness and education campaign about the benefits for Newburyport residents, as well as business and nonprofits connected to the city’s waste disposal contract,” Hall said. “Our desire is to maximize participation in the Compost for a Healthier Newburyport program.”
Cooper noted that ACES began the program shortly after COVID-19 first broke out in the U.S. earlier this year, causing a “huge” rise in medical waste.
“Nearly half of our waste is organic, so we thought it would make sense to counterbalance all of the medical waste that’s had a big increase,” Cooper said, also noting his own composting habits.
“I have a compost bin in my backyard and really enjoy it,” Cooper said. “It’s a small thing, and you may not see results immediately, but it can have a big impact.”
For more information, email ACES at acesnewburyport@gmail.com.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
