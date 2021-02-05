PLUM ISLAND — High tides that swept in with this week's nor'easter had a devastating impact on at least half a dozen homes along Reservation Terrace in Newburyport, where homeowners have pleaded with local and state officials for years to address flooding and erosion issues.
Mayor Donna Holaday visited the area a few times this week, saying residents, many of whom own longstanding, multigenerational family homes, are "clearly panicked and in crisis mode."
At least six homes received significant damage, an additional 10 were at risk for damage, and at least one home had so much damage that Holaday said it was unlikely it could be saved. Damage to the road compromised the water and sewer system, which affected several residents as well.
"There are a lot of tears, a lot of agony, a lot of concern, a lot of anxiety about where we go from here," the mayor said, "and I just don't have answers right now about what we can do."
In working with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Holaday set up meetings with state Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides and officials at the state Department of Transportation and the Department of Conservation and Recreation to discuss the next steps.
MassDOT took the lead in securing about 150 "Super Sacks," or heavy-duty bags of sand, along the coastline Tuesday. They were assisted by contractors from SPS New England in Salisbury. Officials began such efforts in the morning and worked until 9 p.m., Holaday said.
When the high tide hit at 2 a.m., however, the bags were already damaged.
"The tide was ferocious when it came in," she said. "How do you fight Mother Nature like this?"
The mayor knows that residents want more substantial barriers, but the state has strict restrictions on solid structures.
City and state officials don't have answers right now. Holaday is working on potential evacuation options for some residents.
She believes at least one homeowner may be eligible for a Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency/Federal Emergency Management Agency buyout due to substantial damage, which would cost more than 50% of the value of the house to repair.
"I don't know where we are going to end up if we get hit with another nor'easter like this, if we don't get some type of protection there," Holaday said, explaining that she has more meetings set up with state officials this week.
In Salisbury, the town manager said the storm significantly eroded a dune between 200 and 260 N. End Blvd., near access points 6 and 7 at Salisbury Beach.
"This is a particularly serious cause for a concern," Town Manager Neil Harrington said. "The dune has eroded to a point where it is a clear and present danger to several homes there."
He said Salisbury Beach is the property of the Department of Conservation and Recreation and he will soon be in touch with state officials about the situation.
"I know that they are aware of the damage," Harrington said. "I don't know if they are thinking or planning or looking for the resources to try to assist. But we will definitely be talking to folks at the state to make sure that they understand that this is a serious situation that needs to be addressed as soon as possible."
The combination of high tides and heavy winds can have a tendency to wreak havoc on a barrier beach such as Salisbury's, according to Harrington.
"This happens sporadically, over time, in different areas," Harrington said. "In 2018, there was significant damage on the south end of the beach due to a major storm. There were other storms back in 2015 and 2013 that caused damage throughout the beach."
Flooding also occurred in Salisbury Beach Center and other parts of the beach area, which is not unusual during an abnormally high tide.
"We also had power outages primarily along North End Boulevard and Atlantic Ave.," Harrington said. "These extended in some cases for more than 12 hours. But they were all restored by roughly 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on the morning after the storm.
"It was a difficult evening, I'm sure, for many people," he said. "But we did not need to evacuate anybody and there was no danger of people losing life and limb directly. But the possibility of property damage was significant. We also had a lot of debris and things like that washed up in the Beach Center, which needs to be cleared out."
In Amesbury, Mayor Kassandra Gove said her city was lucky Monday night to be located farther inland than neighboring Newburyport and Salisbury.
"Fortunately, we are in a different situation," Gove said. "We didn't have any damage and it has been pretty much business as usual for us. We expect some minor damage after every storm. Mailboxes can get caught up in the snow after it has been plowed and we take care of those."
