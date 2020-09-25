NEWBURYPORT – A North Andover man was ordered by a judge to stay away from his cousin after local police say he launched an unprovoked attack in early July that left the victim battered and bloody.
Walter S. Green, 53, of Heath Road was arraigned Thursday in Newburyport District Court on a single count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon of a person over 60. His arraignment came almost three months after the alleged attack outside his Martha Street home.
Green was charged soon after the incident but remained on the loose until he was arrested early Thursday on a previous warrant.
Judge Peter Doyle ordered Green held on $500 cash bail and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Oct. 30. While awaiting trial, Green must stay out of trouble with the law and have no contact with his cousin. If he posts bail, Green must adhere to those conditions or risk being thrown in jail until a possible trial.
Police Officer John Gavin responded to Martha Street on July 3 about 4:45 p.m. to find the victim outside his home with multiple injuries to his face.
"I requested an Atlantic Ambulance to respond to the scene and asked him what happened tonight," Gavin wrote in his report. (The victim) said 'Walter attacked me.' I asked who Walter was and he told me he is a distant cousin of his who used to live across Martha Street from him."
The victim told Gavin he was outside on his side steps when he saw Green walking toward him. Green began swearing at him as he came closer.
"(The victim) said Walter then came onto the steps where he was and began pummeling him," Gavin wrote in his report. "He said he punched him in the face numerous times, causing him to fall into the gutter against his house which caused damage to it, and then he fell to the ground."
Green then began kicking the victim in the head. In addition to facial injuries, the victim suffered cuts and bruises to his head and legs. Following the attack, Green left the area. The victim refused medical treatment.
The victim told Gavin that Green had been living with his parents in North Andover and had not seen him in five years.
"So he does not know why he would just show up today and attack him. He said they have not spoken recently so there is nothing new going on between them," Gavin wrote.
But the victim acknowledged he obtained a restraining order against Green in 2000.
Officer Joshua Tierney, who assisted at the scene, tracked down Green's address, allowing Gavin to file a complaint against him in District Court.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.