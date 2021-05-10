NEWBURYPORT – The North Shore Bridge Church has relocated from Rowley and holds services at The Salvation Army at 40 Water St., Newburyport, on Saturdays at 5 p.m. except on the third weekend of the month. On that weekend the church meets at Asbury Grove in Hamilton at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
The church will host guest speaker Larry Taylor of “Go In Ministries” (Texas) on both Saturday, May 15 at 5 p.m. in Newburyport and Sunday, May 16 at 10 a.m. at Asbury Grove.
All are invited. For further information leave a message for Pastor Drew at 978-518-0207.
