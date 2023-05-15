PEABODY — The North Shore Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural 2023 Thrive Summit, a half-day professional conference for women in all stages of their careers on Thursday, May 18, from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boston Marriott in Peabody.
The conference is presented by the chamber and members of its Thrive group. The mission of Thrive is to empower North Shore business women to succeed both professionally and personally. Thrive works to create empowering opportunities for women through networking, mentoring and education.
The Thrive summit will include breakfast and luncheon speakers, breakout presentations and networking. In between sessions, attendees can visit with representatives from 10 women-owned North Shore businesses who will be exhibiting products and services.
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will give the keynote breakfast address. The former mayor of Salem, Driscoll was sworn in on Jan. 5, 2023, joining Gov. Maura Healey as the historic first all-women executive team to lead Massachusetts.
Former Boston news anchor Liz Brunner will present the luncheon address. Brunner is a certified professional coach, chief executive officer and founder of Brunner Communications, and best-selling author of "Dare to Own You: Taking Your Authenticity and Dreams Into Your Next Chapter." Prior to launching Brunner Communications in 2013, Brunner served as a main news anchor and reporter at ABC-TV, WCVB NewsCenter 5.
Throughout the day, panelists will share their own stories and offer insight on topics, such as turning passion into a profitable business, how to create a diverse and inclusive work environment, and strategies for how women can recession-proof their finances.
Speakers include:
Ashley Pare, chief executive officer, Own Your Worth
Renee Connolly, Chief DE&I Officer, Merck KGaA, Darmstad, Germany
Meg Mitchell Moore, best-selling author
Donna Martin, owner of Mill River Winery
Kiki Kinney, artisan and owner of Quitsakiki Designs
The presenting sponsor for Thrive Summit 2023 is the Institution for Savings. Gold sponsors include: Enbridge, Windover Construction, Groom Construction and Millipore Sigma.
For more information about Thrive Summit, or to register, visit the North Shore Chamber’s website at www.northshorechamber.org.
