IPSWICH — Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras, which includes musicians from Newburyport and Rowley, presents its “Afternoon of Spring Concerts” on May 21 at the Dolan Performing Arts Center, 130 High St.
There will be performances at 2 and 4 p.m. The concerts are free and no tickets are required.
The 2 p.m. concert includes the prelude and overture string ensembles and the intermezzo orchestra, featuring works by Gustav Mahler, Georges Bizet, Reynard Burns and others.
The 4 p.m. concert features the advanced ensembles – the wind ensemble, select flute choir and symphony orchestra. The program is a mix of classical and contemporary music with compositions by Frank Ticheli, Otto Nicolai, Johann Strauss and others.
The concerts, sponsored in part by the Ipswich Cultural Council, are a way to experience orchestral music while supporting the training of the area’s talented young musicians, according to a news release. NMYO is committed to making its concerts accessible to all patrons and will make reasonable accommodations when possible, the release said. For assistance, contact the NMYO office.
The musicians from Newburyport are Michelle Kilroy, Simon Krasnow, Sam Parr, Max Piotrowski and Cedar Schumacher. The musicians from Rowley Clara and Madelyn Graves.
Season sponsors are the Massachusetts Cultural Council, the Institution of Savings Charitable Foundation, Carriage House Violins of Johnson Stringed Instruments, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Coburn Charitable Society, Cummings Center, Demoulas Foundation, ECCF’s Creative County Initiative, and New England Biolabs.
The Boxford and Topsfield Cultural Councils, along with a host of local businesses, also support the organization.
NMYO is led by Music Director Gerald Dolan Jr. and features an accomplished team of music professionals, the release said.
NMYO’s 145 musicians are from more than 35 communities in northeastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. They participate in one of six ensembles offered by the program.
The regular rehearsal and concert schedule is supplemented with master classes, enrichment days, chamber music coaching, and outreach concerts to underserved populations.
