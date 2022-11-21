Students at Nock Middle School in Newburyport celebrated the 100th anniversary of the silent film classic “Nosferatu” on Thursday and Friday. More than 20 actors and several behind-the-scene crew members wowed the audience with creepy music and makeup, elaborate stage settings and scary dialogue.
'Nosferatu' haunts the Nock
