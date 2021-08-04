NEWBURYPORT — Tickets for a showing of the silent film “Nosferatu” at the Custom House Maritime Museum will go on sale to the public Friday.
The 1922 film, the original big-screen adaption of the Dracula story, will be shown on the museum’s back lawn Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.
Jeff Rapsis will play the organ during the silent film to provide an original experience.
Tickets are $15 and seats are limited. Museum members are given the first opportunity to purchase tickets.
To learn more or to buy tickets, visit https://customhousemaritimemuseum.org/event/nosferatu-silent-film.
