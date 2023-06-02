SALISBURY — Graduating seniors took a trip down memory lane Friday morning as they returned from various high schools to the place where their journeys began, Salisbury Elementary School.
Returning students started the day by taking a stroll through the halls of their old stomping ground meeting with their former teachers, before doing a question-and-answer session with elementary students. They shared whether or not they would be continuing their educations, and what kind of jobs they hoped to land. Afterwards, the impending graduates gathered outside for lunch, before departing at noon.
Triton senior Griffin White spoke about what it meant to be back at Salisbury Elementary.
“It’s a little surreal. It's nostalgic. I actually would bike by the school a lot. Last year I came here twice, once for journalism class and another time for an assembly for a club. But it still feels really surreal, especially since I'm graduating. I'm probably not be coming back here that much. This could be my last time here,” White said.
His classmate Andrew Johnson agreed the trip brought back memories.
“It's good to see familiar faces and just walk through the halls. Just remember the fun times we had,” Johnson said.
Colin Webber, also a senior at Triton, explained how it felt to speak to the younger students.
“They look to you almost as like some sort of superhero to them, being anywhere from 10 years older than them, six years older than them, kind of in that range. I remember when I was that age and thinking that this day would never come, and now the roles are reversed and I just want to seem like a cool guy to them. I want to make sure that they know that they can do what they want to do and that they'll be in the same position,” Webber said.
Fellow senior Max Ciaramitaro echoed his sentiment.
“It's like me with my favorite sports team, like getting to meet like Tom Brady or something. It just makes you feel incredible,” Ciaramitaro said.
Salisbury Elementary School PTA President Stephanie Maynard explained why she enjoyed the event.
“They see all their past teachers and they get to have a little day for themselves of remembrance of their days here at Salsbury Elementary, it's one of my most favorite traditions,” Maynard said.
She noted how nice it is to see all the reunions that take place.
“It really is pretty special. And then you have some families where moms or teachers here at the school and their kids are graduating from the high school, so their kids are coming back through where they went to school,” Maynard said.
She said this year in particular was special.
“I asked our superintendent if he would be able to reach out to the technical schools, the prep schools, because not everybody goes off to Triton when they leave Salisbury Elementary,” Maynard said, referring to School Superintendent Brian Forget.
“Some might go to a prep school, some might go to Whittier Tech, some might go to Essex Aggie, so he reached out to a lot of the different vocational schools and the prep schools where kids might have gone. And we have a decent number of kids that are coming back from Whittier and Essex Aggie.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.