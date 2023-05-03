NEWBURYPORT — A pay-what-you-can seedling sale to benefit Nourishing the North Shore takes place May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at RiverWalk Brewing Co., 40 Parker St.
A variety of organic vegetable, flower and herb seedlings will be available. All seedlings are being sold on a pay-what-you-can basis to make them more accessible to everyone.
Proceeds will support Nourishing the North Shore’s programs that expand access to fresh, local vegetables.
Nourishing the North Shore staff will lead family-friendly activities such as herb basket making. To stay up to date with a full inventory list for the seeding sale, visit www.nourishing the northshore.org.
