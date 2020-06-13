Nourishing the North Shore receives $100K grant

NEWBURYPORT — The Cummings Foundation awarded a $100,000 grant to Nourishing the North Shore this week as part of its $20 million grant program.
Nourishing the North Shore is a nonprofit organization focused on creating equal access to local, healthy food around the North Shore. Last year, the organization distributed more than 53,000 pounds of local produce to middle- and low-income families through its partnerships with area food pantries and providers, local farmers and volunteers.
With this grant, Nourishing the North Shore can continue its work and "increase its capacity to provide North Shore communities with income-neutral local produce, cooking and agricultural education, community growing spaces, and support for local farmers," according to a press release.
"We are truly honored to receive this generous grant from the Cummings Foundation," Nourishing the North Shore Director of Programs Kailey Burke said. "Nourishing the North Shore is energized and equipped to meet the needs of our community. And now, more than ever, the importance of consistent access to healthy foods is evident."
The Cummings Foundation, based in Woburn, was established in 1986 by Joyce and Bill Cummings.
The Cummings $20 Million Grant Program is a place-based initiative that primarily supports nonprofits in Massachusetts and funds a wide variety of local causes, especially those related to human services, education, health care and social justice. This year, 130 local nonprofits benefited from the program.
The complete list of 130 grant winners is available at www.CummingsFoundation.org.
Nourishing the North Shore has 19 days left in its annual fundraiser. The organization is halfway to its goal of $45,000. To learn more or to donate, visit www.patronicity.com/nourishingthenorthshore.
For more information about its programs or for volunteer opportunities, go to www.nourishingthenorthshore.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.