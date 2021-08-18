Nourishing the North Shore seeks new garden space

NEWBURYPORT — Nourishing the North Shore is searching for a new site for its community garden after the monks with the Society of St. John the Evangelist opted not to renew the organization's use of its Emery House property.
The West Newbury garden will close for good Oct. 3, allowing gardeners to finish out the season. The organization will then dismantle the garden and pot up perennial herbs, closing its seven-year chapter at property along Route 113 near the Emery House, which is on Emery Lane.
"The brothers' generosity through the years was the stable foundation upon which NNS was able to grow, deepening our relationships with farm and food partners and getting our name out into the North Shore," Adelynn Shreffler, program coordinator at Nourishing the North Shore, wrote in an email to gardeners last week.
"We are, of course, dismayed by the loss of a space in which we have put down so many literal and figurative roots, but looking ahead to the opportunities this change will present to our organization," she wrote.
In a follow-up phone interview, Shreffler said the organization remains committed to its mission of providing people with equitable access to local, organic produce.
Nourishing the North Shore will continue to work with local farms to bridge connections with the community and "bring food to all people," she said.
The loss of the community garden predominantly affects the organization's VEGOUT Mobile Markets, which bring fresh, local produce to people who cannot easily get such food.
In seeking a new space, the organization hopes to have parking for volunteers, a place to put coolers, a place to wash and pack produce, and land for gardens, Shreffler said.
Ideally, the location would be close to the organization's food pantry partners around Greater Newburyport. A bonus would be if the space is accessible by public transit such as a bus line.
Shreffler said one of the challenges of the Emery House property was that it was not always an open, community space where people could come and go all the time.
In looking ahead, the organization wants to expand its educational opportunities and make the garden a true community space.
"We are seeing this change as abrupt in some ways, but it's definitely important for our growth," Shreffler said, explaining that interest and demand for local food has increased, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Whenever an organizational change like this happens, it feels like a really good moment to ask the community what they need and hopefully, people respond with that information," she said.
As Nourishing the North Shore seeks a new home, it is asking for public input and assistance.
To learn more, to become a volunteer or to help the organization find a new home for its garden, visit www.nourishingthenorthshore.org/new-home or email info@nourishingthenorthshore.org.
