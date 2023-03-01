NEWBURYPORT — Award-winning novelist Erica Ferencik will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss “Girl in Ice,” which was named a 2022 New York Times Editors’ Choice and a Los Angeles Times Best Crime Novel of Winter 2022, among other honors it received.
“Girl in Ice” has been described by The New York Times as “hauntingly beautiful.” The Wall Street Journal called it a “psychological suspense novel, a linguistic thriller and a scientific puzzle.”
Set in the Arctic Circle, the plot follows Val, a “brilliant linguist struggling to understand the apparent suicide of her twin brother.” That pursuit leads her to “venture hundreds of miles north to try to communicate with a young girl who has been thawed from the ice alive.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with Ferencik about her research on the Arctic setting and the people of Greenland, her book’s theme of climate change, and how other languages draw us into different ways of thinking, as when, for example, Val reveals that the word for “climate change” in Inuktun, a language of northern Greenland, translates to “a friend acting strangely.”
Ferencik has written two other critically acclaimed novels, “The River at Night” and “Into the Jungle.” For more information about Ferencik and her books, visit www.ericaferencik.com.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP FM 96.3 and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
