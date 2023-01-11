AMESBURY — During Tuesday night's lengthy joint meeting of the City Council and School Committee that saw several twists, turns and a recess, Gregory Noyes was selected to fill the vacant position left by longtime member Peter Hoyt.
Noyes will serve until the next municipal election in November. He was one of four applicants for the vacant School Committee seat, with the others being Annmary Connor, Marcie DiLorenzo and Katelynn Lemieux.
Noyes returns as a familiar face on the School Committee, having previously served from 1993 to 1996. He received his master’s degree in elementary education from UMass Lowell in 2001, and taught at Sparhawk School in Amesbury for 15 years. He now serves on the Whittier Tech School Committee, which he confirmed would not be a conflict.
When asked what policies would be most important to him, Noyes said he would adjust the district's smartphone policy, seeking a ban at all levels to protect students from the harms of social media.
“I think that the smartphone policies need to be looked at, and I would advocate strongly for elimination up through the middle school. I would advocate for elimination through high school. If the kids need a phone, give them a phone that they have to dial and talk into,” Noyes said.
Following the remaining questioning that included themes of budget and infrastructure among others, the joint group of the City Council and School Committee began their voting process.
In order to be selected, a candidate had to receive a simple majority of the 15 possible votes from the full bodies of the joint committee.
Councilor Roger Deschenes recused himself from the proceedings due to recently being hired in a professional capacity by one of the applicants and Councilor Scott Mandeville was not present, resulting in only 13 available votes but not affecting the needed simple majority. Each round the candidate with the least votes was to be eliminated, until one candidate had received a minimum of eight votes.
Following a smooth first round of voting in which DiLorenzo was eliminated, issues arose in the second round when there was a tie for the lowest vote getter between Noyes and Lemieux. Without any precedent for such a tie according to Council President Nicholas Wheeler, the joint committee agreed to vote between the two to see who would move on to the final vote against Connor. Noyes advanced in a seven to five vote, with Mayor Kassandra Gove abstaining.
The final round of voting brought about more confusion. On the first attempt, the vote went in favor of Connor seven to six. but failed to meet the needed simple majority. The second attempt yielded similar results, with Councilor Steven Stanganelli switching his vote at the end to Noyes resulting in seven to six to six vote in his favor. The joint committee then went on an 11-minute recess in hopes of avoiding a postponement of the meeting, as they currently sat in a deadlock.
Upon returning from their recess the joint committee attempted one final vote. Throughout the voting process, Stanganelli had passed his first opportunity to vote each time, allowing him to vote last. In the final round of voting Wheeler also passed, allowing him to have the final vote.
After voting for Connor through the first two rounds Wheeler switched his vote to Noyes, allowing him to secure the needed eight votes.
In the end, Councilor Peter Fry, Councilor Michael Hogg, Councilor Adrienne Lennon, Stanganelli, Wheeler, and School Committee members Gaye Smith, Katie Currie, and Mel Webster all voted for Noyes.
Councilor Jonathan Hickok, Councilor Anthony Rinaldi, Gove, and School Committee members Maryann Welch and Abigail Jurist Levy voted for Connor.
In a phone call with The Daily News, Wheeler stated that he thought all four candidates were excellent, and that he felt comfortable switching his vote to Noyes to help bring proceedings to a close. He also thanked all the candidates for taking the time to participate in the process and wished Noyes luck with his new position.
