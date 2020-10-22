NPD looking to identify men who entered restaurant

NEWBURYPORT - Local poice are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who entered the Tuscan Grille restaurant Saturday after hours.
A photo of the two suspects entering the Merrimack Street restaurant was posted on the Newburyport Police Department's Facebook page and shows both men wearing hoodies and face coverings.
A police official called the entry "suspicious activity" and not a break-in. Nothing was stolen.
A phone call to City Marshal Mark Murray for comment was not returned.
Anyone with any information or can identify the two men are asked to contact Inspector Chris McDonald at 978-462-4411 x1006.
