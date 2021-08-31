NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Public Library will be closed from Saturday, Sept. 4, through Monday, Sept. 6, for the Labor Day holiday.
The library will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m.
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 3:08 am
