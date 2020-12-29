NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, and stay closed all day Friday, New Year’s Day, for the holiday.
The library will reopen Saturday, Jan. 2 at 9 a.m. Indoor services are temporarily suspended until further notice because of the pandemic and rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in Newburyport.
Walk-up patio pick-up service will continue 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Remote services will also continue including: virtual programs; research assistance; library account needs; requests for items; book bundles; streaming and downloadable resources.
Returns are accepted at main entrance book return on State Street and Market Basket drops. Items are quarantined four days prior to check in.
Patrons can reserve materials online, by phone, or via email/chat. For more information, call the library at 978-465-4428.
The library is online at www.newburyportpl.org.
