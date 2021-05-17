NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will host best-selling author Mike Lupica for a discussion of his latest book, “Robert B. Parker’s Payback,” in conversation with best-selling author James Patterson, via Zoom on May 26 at 7 p.m.
Those interested can register online via the library event calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/ or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
Zoom emails a link to participants upon registration. If you do not receive a link, call 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
This program is made possible in partnership with Tewksbury Public Library.
For more about Newburyport Public Library, go to www.newburyportpl.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.