NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and is closed all day Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, and Friday, Nov. 27 for the holiday.
Hours resume Saturday at 9 a.m. Browsing and limited building access begins at 9:30 a.m., with some services by appointment only. Patio pick up continues.
Returns are accepted at main entrance book return and Market Basket drops. Items are quarantined four days prior to check in.
The library is not accepting donations. Patrons can access the virtual library 24/7 at www.newburyportpl.org.
