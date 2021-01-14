NEWBURYPORT – Although indoor services at Newburyport Public Library are suspended because of the pandemic, the library announced new digital subscriptions to The New York Times and Wall Street Journal are now available to card holders.
Anyone interested can go to the online resources page to access and learn more: https://www.newburyportpl.org/services/online_resources.
The library continues to offer access to popular magazines, streaming movies, language learning, genealogy databases, resume and career tools, and more, all available with a library card: https://www.newburyportpl.org/
To obtain or renew a library card, email info@newburyportpl.org, chat online, or call 978 465-4428, ext. 242, for help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.