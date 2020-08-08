NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Public Library is partnering with the state Department of Children and Families to host a virtual information session about foster care Tuesday at 7 p.m.
DCF is actively recruiting foster parents for children in the community coming into care. The department is searching for individuals or families with the love and patience to help foster children. Foster parents can be single, married, partnered, divorced or widowed and they can own a home or rent.
DCF needs homes for children from infants to age 22, which include sibling groups, children with special needs, medically involved children, and infants born exposed to drugs and older teens.
The department is looking for long-term foster homes but also needs emergency and respite homes, which involve a shorter time commitment on the part of a foster family.
If thinking about becoming a foster parent, you can learn more about the application process and the support provided by the department by attending this virtual information meeting.
Register through the Newburyport Public Library website at www.newburyportpl.org/events/.
