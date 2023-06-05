HAMPTON, N.H. — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) will host a public meeting June 27, at 5:30 p.m. at the Inn at Hampton/Best Western Hotels & Resorts, 815 Lafayette Road, Hampton, N.H. to discuss NRC’s assessment of safety performance at Seabrook Station for 2022, as described in the annual assessment letter dated March 1, 2023.
The NRC will respond to questions from the public on specific performance issues at the plant and our role in ensuring safe plant operations.
This is an information meeting with a question and answer session. The meeting will begin with a presentation by NRC staff on the NRC’s assessment of performance at Seabrook Station in 2022, followed by and opportunity for members of the public to ask questions specific to the safety performance of Seabrook Station and the NRC’s role in ensuring safe plant operations. Questions may also be submitted in advance to matt.young@nrc.gov.
The NRC’s annual assessment letter regarding Seabrook Station performance during 2022 can be found in the NRC’s Agencywide Documents Access and Management System (ADAMS) at Accession Number ML23058A254. ADAMS is accessible from the NRC’s website at: www.nrc.gov/reading-rm/adams.html. Additional information on the NRC’s annual assessment process and the safety performance of Seabrook can be found on the NRC’s website at: https://www.nrc.gov/reactors/operating/oversight.html.
The NRC’s Policy Statement, “Enhancing Public Participation in NRC Meetings,” effective March 19, 2021, applies to this meeting. The policy statement may be found on the NRC website, https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-03-19/pdf/2021-05787.pdf.
The NRC provides reasonable accommodation to individuals with disabilities where appropriate. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this meeting, or need the meeting notice or other information from the meeting in another format (e.g., Braille, large print), please notify the NRC’s meeting contact. Determinations on requests will be made on a case-by-case basis. Persons requiring assistance to attend the meeting shall make their requests known to the NRC meeting contact no later than two business days prior to the June 27, 2023, meeting.
Meetings are sometimes canceled or rescheduled as a result of unforeseen circumstances. Please confirm the meeting schedule on the NRC website (www.nrc.gov) under public meetings.
