AMESBURY — C-10 Research and Education Foundation (C-10), a non-profit focused on safety of the Seabrook Station nuclear power plant, will hold an open house at its office at CI Works on Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 9-11 a.m.
As part of a year-long celebration of its 30th anniversary, C-10 will open its doors so visitors can learn about the Citizens Radiological Monitoring Network and plans to make the network climate resilient. The network, which is funded in part by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and privately funded in New Hampshire, is the only independent real-time monitoring network surrounding a nuclear plant in the nation, according to a press release.
“Most people don’t think a lot about the fact that they share their home with a nuclear power plant,” said Natalie Hildt Treat, C-10’s executive director, in the release. “There are a lot of folks at Seabrook Station and at all levels of government working on behalf of public safety, and C-10 is part of the continuum."
C-10 is a membership organization, and is grateful to our allies in the business community, including the Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation, Anchor Hitch Media, CI Works, Dietz and Lynch Capital, Health Matters, Hydren Portraiture and Province Mortgage Associates.
C-10.org has information about living near Seabrook Station, including emergency preparedness resources and where residents can pick up free potassium iodide tablets to protect their thyroid in the event of a radiological emergency, according to the press release.
“Each and every day, C-10 is holding Seabrook Station and federal regulators accountable to providing the highest level of safety, in order to ensure the very livability of our beautiful region,” said Treat. “We’re looking forward to showing the public what we do, and why, at our open house.”
The C-10 office is in the CI Works main building, 3rd floor, at 11 Chestnut St.
RSVP is requested, but not required. Visitors are asked to wear a mask if they are not vaccinated. For more information email info@c-10.org or call 978-465-6646.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.