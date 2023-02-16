NEWBURYPORT — There are fewer homeless people in the area, according to the Greater Newburyport YWCA, which recently conducted its annual one-night count in collaboration with the Amesbury Council on Aging.
In 2022, local schools reported that 213 students were homeless and that number has decreased to 102 this year. Overall, the count decreased from 361 to 285 people.
The count took place Jan. 26 and serves as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s official census of homeless people throughout the country. Greater Newburyport’s count was conducted by volunteers from the YWCA and HUD who visited Amesbury, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley and Salisbury and found a significant decline in people without homes.
“This year, we saw the first significant decline in the number of homeless individuals counted, said John Feehan, said executive director of the YWCA. “Primarily, this was because of a decrease in the number of children reported as homeless by the school districts.”
The news is not all good, however, as there has been an increase in homeless seniors as well as people living in cars or on the street.
Courtney Hutchinson, assistant director of the Amesbury Council on Aging, said the number of seniors who are homeless, or in immediate danger of becoming homeless, is on the rise.
“During the one-night homeless count, we identified 16 seniors in the Amesbury area, twice as many as last year,” she said.
But the true number of homeless seniors is likely much higher due to a housing affordability crisis affecting all age groups, especially older adults living on fixed incomes, according to officials.
Feehan added that many homeless seniors remain unaccounted for, likely in part because they are staying with friends or at hotels.
“The agencies are serving more individuals in households, the numbers are going up but the actual process of documenting it doesn’t coincide with that, in this area it’s such a hidden problem, how do you get into peoples homes to know if they’ve got a friend living with them? It’s impossible,” he said.
“I think it goes down to the fundamental process of the one-night homeless count in this urban area, you’re going to soup kitchens and other areas where people are, the challenge here is the fact people are in cars and doubling up with friends,” he added.
Hutchinson said seniors sometimes need to choose whether to eat, take their medications or pay rent.
“Even with the Social Security cost-of-living increase, many are being evicted or voluntarily looking for other places to live. Unfortunately, shelters simply cannot meet the needs of individuals in their 80s and 90s so many could end up on the street,” she added.
Feehan further noted that the drop in homeless students is also significant since moving and changing schools can have a big impact on them.
“It is significant that 112 children in total were counted as homeless — moving and changing schools regularly places an extreme burden on these students, their families and the school districts that serve them,” he said.
Margaret McCarthy, president of the Greater Newburyport YWCA, said there is still some concern about those numbers.
“There’s a lot emotionally built up in being able to collect those numbers. Being able to meet the needs of those individuals and get them into housing is something we struggle with nationally, locally and globally,” McCarthy said, adding that the YWCA is “very appreciative of all the organizations we get to work with to provide our services to individuals, as an organization we continue to seek out ways we can do our part by adding more affordable housing into the community.”
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com.
