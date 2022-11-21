NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services is hosting its fifth annual holiday craft fair on Dec. 9 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. This youth-driven event highlights the talents of over 35 local artists, ages 7 to 17.
The event will take place at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center, 331 High St. Admission is free and all sale proceeds go directly to the artist or a charity of their choice.
All art and craft work is handmade by youth artists and includes photography, handmade jewelry, stuffed animals, pet toys, candles, greeting cards, beach art and holiday décor.
For more details, contact Newburyport Youth Services at 978-465-4434, or find event details on the Newburyport Youth Services Facebook page for this event, “NYS Youth Holiday Craft Fair."
