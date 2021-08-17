NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services has been awarded a $250,000 Massachusetts Collaborative for Action, Leadership and Learning 3 Substance Misuse Prevention Grant from the Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Substance Addiction Services.
The grant will be split over the next two years to fund the work of the Essex County Asset Builder Network.
The ECAB Network is a regional positive youth development effort involving Newburyport, Amesbury, Georgetown, Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury, and using a positive approach to prevent high-risk behavior, according to a press release.
This approach focuses on building skills and providing support to young people —also known as “protective factors” — to help them make healthy decisions, the release said.
The grant’s goals are to prevent and reduce first use and misuse of alcohol, marijuana and nicotine among young people, and to increase collaboration regionally using systematic public health approaches and data, the release said.
The ECAB Network communities have worked together for four years. The network includes youths, families, schools, police, health care, businesses, local government and community organizations that serve young people.
Over the past four years, the network has surveyed students in grades 6-12 to measure these protective factors and risk behavior. Using this data, communities have identified projects that can help young people, the release said.
In Amesbury, this resulted in the creation of the Partnership of Amesbury Community and Teens — or PACT, which has been working to build community connections through local business and youth events.
Georgetown built the Georgetown Youth Community Center to provide after-school programs for middle and high school-age students.
The Triton Regional School District focused on creating opportunities for volunteering and engagement as well as after-school programs.
The communities also provide education and support for families and adults, and work with regional organizations such as Anna Jaques Hospital, The Pettengill House and the YWCA to provide support and resources for youths and families.
ECAB’s work was developed to regionalize the efforts of The Beacon Coalition, an initiative of Newburyport Youth Services that brings together city partners to support positive youth development. It has been using this approach successfully for more than 15 years.
The coalition has seen reduced substance use among young people, a rise in the age of first use of substances, and increased protective factors for youths. These youths are less likely to participate in risky behavior, according to the release.
The ECAB Network and its partner communities are supported through additional funding from the Peter and Elizabeth Tower Foundation, Anna Jaques Hospital, Amesbury’s federal Drug-Free Communities grant and local funding sources.
To learn more about the ECAB Network: www.ecabnetwork.org.
Anyone with questions can also contact Tina Los, associate director of the network, at tlos@cityofnewburyport.com or 978-465-4434.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.