NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services hasn’t been just for kids for a while so with that in mind, the department recently announced it is looking for a new name to better reflect its shifting age dynamics.
Mayor Sean Reardon moved the Parks Department under the Department of Public service earlier this year, shifting adult recreation services under the purview of NYS Director Andrea Egmont.
“It’s important to say we aren’t looking to duplicate what Newburyport Adult and Community Education does or what the Council on Aging does,” Egmont said. “We would be focused more on adult recreation.”
Egmont added that her new recreation division will take over the Park Department’s popular hiking club soon and new offerings will be rolled out over the course of the year.
“We have already reached out to some of the groups that already run the adult baseball and softball leagues and things like that where we can mainstream and give any adult in the community a chance to find what they’re looking for,” she said.
Reardon said he likes the idea of a recreation and community services department but is excited to see what residents come up with next.
“We got talking about rebranding there because it’s not just about youth in that department anymore,” he said. “There are so many things that fall underneath it and adult recreation is one of them.”
Reardon added that he is also looking forward to seeing what Egmont and her staff can provide the city’s adult population.
“We really weren’t doing anything on a city level when it came to adult recreation,” he said. “But we see a real opportunity in growing that moving forward.”
Young people, adults and families with special needs or disabilities are also in need of therapeutic recreation and social activities, according to Egmont, who said NYS is completing a community needs assessment to address potential programming.
“I’m very excited to be able to do a needs assessment and hear what the community sees as needs in the area,” she said. “Our hope is that, when we look at results, we will be doing so with community partners.”
Therapeutic recreation is a systematic process that uses recreation and other activity-based intervention to address the needs of individuals with illnesses or disabling conditions to achieve psychological and physical health recovery as well as well-being.
Newburyport has been working with Lexington and Burlington as models for therapeutic recreation.
Egmont said the role of NYS isn’t to identify and fulfill all of the needs that might come up, but to work with community partners to find the most optimal solutions.
“We will gather the results and then meet with the stakeholders in the community like (the Arc of Greater Haverhill-Newburyport) which does therapeutic recreation, and a lot of other things like that for older folks with disabilities,” she said.
People interested in taking part in the community needs assessment can go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfeRGsUDbZdj0GdwsVnxa3-HOqQnS98sdFckZNkbYgHHnpUMQ/viewform.
“We’re not sure what will come out of this, once we identify the needs but I’m excited to see where it leads and where our partnerships can really grow,” Egmont said.
NYS has posted a survey for people looking to come up with a new name for the department, which can be found here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScFg7bY3rqNn3tMZoCVz0ox-ungInkhZ8JBKh1l2fFpzBzd6g/viewform.
