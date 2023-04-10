NEWBURYPORT — A pair of local children and a half dozen adults were recognized for their contributions to the city’s young people when Newburyport Youth Services and The Beacon Coalition presented the Asset Builder Awards on Thursday night.
The awards are designed to publicly acknowledge youths, adults and organizations that support young people through their work or character.
The awards ceremony was held at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center with Tina Los, NYS’ associate director of services and support, calling it “a wonderful way to celebrate the people in the community who are giving back.”
“A lot of these folks are unsung heroes, so it was wonderful to have a moment to celebrate them and all they have done for the community,” she said.
Triton Regional High School senior Sully McClellan was named an outstanding youth for his work with the LGBT community.
McClellan also serves as a peer leader for the North Shore Alliance for LGBTQ+ Youth and is a youth member of Newburyport Pride. McClellan said he was grateful to have the opportunity to help.
“I’m glad I’ve been able to share my story because I think it can help other people as well. This has also enabled me to help make a community where kids can be themselves and don’t have to worry about hiding who they are,” he said.
River Valley Charter School eighth-grader Max McKeown runs Dungeons & Dragons after-school programs with NYS and was also named an outstanding youth.
McKeown said the role-playing game gives young people a chance to escape into a different world on occasion.
“I teach other kids how to run their campaigns and it provides them a different world where they can go and be a totally, different character if they feel stressed,” he said. “I really believe that different worlds help them to relieve stress and can make a difference.”
Community Action Inc. Seacoast Head Start center director Cathy Johnston was named an Asset Builder Award winner and said she was honored to be at the ceremony, which kept her “teary-eyed” throughout the evening.
“It was wonderful seeing all the different people who are helping to build children up in our community,” she said.
NYS Associate Director of Youth Programs Lee Gordon, Newburyport Youth Soccer Association Director Matt McDermott, The Wolfe Club of Newburyport President Michael Switzer, Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School crossing guard and recess monitor Robin Turner, and Sweet Maple Grove founder, director and educator Nicole Yousefnia were also named Asset Builder Award winners.
Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon and state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, were among those who attended the ceremony.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
