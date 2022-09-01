NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services is looking for roughly 5,000 square feet to make sure local families have a happy holiday season.
NYS was able to run its holiday program out of the former Brown Elementary School last year, but that will not be the case this holiday season after the building’s heating system failed inspection last fall.
Youth and Recreation Services Director Andrea Egmont said her department’s "Family to Family" holiday program provides support for families in Newburyport, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newbury and West Newbury during the Christmas season.
"Everyone in the household fills out a questionnaire and lets us know about the things that they wish for and the things that they need. Our goal is for everyone to get at least one wish and one need filled," she said.
The department is now hoping to move into the former National Guard facility at 59 Low St., but Egmont said the holiday program is in desperate need of a temporary new home.
"We had about 5,000 square feet last year and it was covered completely. Without the Brown School this year, we are trying to imagine what this program can look like, moving forward. Never again will we have a building that is just open every year," she said.
NYS is currently looking at potential warehouse space or unused office space that Egmont said she would need to move into by the first week of December.
"Maybe somebody has a two-floor office space and they're not using a floor. They're always things like that, that we just don't know about," she said. "It can be in any of the towns that we service and we are open to changing our drop off and pick up times."
Egmont said she has heard from many people suggesting that she use the former Kmart location at Port Plaza, Newburyport, but said that location and other rentable facilities probably would not work for the holiday program.
"For us to take over that space for three weeks in a rent or a lease really isn't doable. Especially at that time of year because there are lots of things going on around the holidays, and if one more person tells me to go to Kmart, I don't know what I'm going to do," she said.
The holiday program served over 300 families last year, according to Egmont who added NYS collected so many gifts that it had to block off the entire second floor of the Brown School in the process.
"This isn't about just buying kids toys. We have seen just about everything, like people crying when they show up to pick up a vacuum because that's something they have needed for a long time. It's an amazing thing,” she said.
The public's main interaction with the "Family to Family" program takes place over the span of three weeks in December and Egmont said NYS is looking at different ways it can administer its gift drop off and pick up, so that everything is not kept in the same place for very long.
"It needs to be some place that is secure and we need to give people the ability to drop off and pick up. So, we are looking at everything," she said.
Working with many families in many different situations can provide many challenges to the holiday program, Egmont said.
"We have a lot of families that live in apartments, so they can't pick up the gifts until right before Christmas, because they don't have anywhere to put all this stuff. If it's coming from Santa, they don't want it in the house where someone can find it," she said.
