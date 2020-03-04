NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Youth Services is accepting applications for summer jobs, with the forms available at the NYS office at the Rec Center at 40 Milk St. and on the city’s website.
Last spring and summer, Youth Services served more than 1,200 young people. The office is looking for people who enjoy working with local youths, love the outdoors, have a hobby they want to share with others, or simply remember what it was like to look up to a counselor as a child and want to be a role model for someone else.
Summer programs are offered in one-week sessions for full or half days. Youth Services offers eight weeks of programs and is looking for a full commitment for those weeks.
They range from playground programs to art and nature activities, and literacy-based programming to teen trips.
Positions include full- and part-time morning hours and evening hours for teen trip leaders. Staff interested in running teen trips must be over 18 years old with a valid driver’s license. Youth Services offers trips during the day and in the evening, and needs different staff for each trip shift.
The deadline for applications is March 25. For more information, contact Assistant Director Margot Harrington at 978-465-4434 or email mharrington@cityofnewburyport.com.
